Comfortable weather for Labor Day, cold front expected later in the week

PITTSBURGH — Dry, comfortable weather is expected to continue ahead of a late-week cold front, bringing cooler temperatures back to the area.

A few more clouds will mix with sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday, but wet weather holds off until early Thursday morning.

Kids will need an umbrella early Thursday with scattered showers in the area and the chance for thunderstorms developing through the day. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds so check the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast before heading out.

Cooler weather settles in behind the front Friday through the weekend.

