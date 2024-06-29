Comic actor Martin Mull, star of ‘Roseanne,’ ‘Arrested Development,’ dead at 80

Comic actor Martin Mull, who starred in Roseanne and Arrested Development, died Thursday at his home, his daughter Maggie shared on social media.

He was 80.

“I am heartbroken to share that my father passed away at home on June 27th, after a valiant fight against a long illness,” Maggie Mull wrote on Instagram. “He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials. He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny. My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and—the sign of a truly exceptional person—by many, many dogs. I loved him tremendously.”

For most of the 1970s, Mull was a musical comedian and opened for acts such as Randy Newman, Frank Zappa and Bruce Springsteen. His first well-known acting role was Garth Gimble in Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.

Mull is probably best known for his role as Leon Carp, Roseanne’s boss on the TV show Roseanne.

He also many sitcoms and movies over the years, including Golden Girls, Mr. Mom, Clue, Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Arrested Development.

