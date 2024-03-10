‘Coming together is what we’re all about:’ JCC holds annual Big Night celebration

PITTSBURGH — The Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh held its annual Big Night celebration on Saturday.

The fundraiser in Squirrel Hill raises money for JCC scholarships and programs and serves as a way to say “thank you” to the community.

“There were a lot of years where we weren’t able to come together like this. So, with community as our middle name, coming together is what we’re all about. In-person celebrating, gathering, that’s really important to us,” said Jason Kunzman, president of JCC of Greater Pittsburgh.

The event featured live music, dancing, food and a silent auction.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group