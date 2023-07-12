Commissioners approve plan to bring over 200 new apartments to Strip District

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh Planning Commission discussed several proposals that could change city neighborhoods on Tuesday night.

Commissioners approved a plan to bring more than 200 new apartment units to the Strip District.

Some neighbors voiced concerns about the construction process and developers said they are open to making changes.

The original plan included two six-story apartment buildings with 234 total one and two-bedroom units.

The current plan is to have the apartments complete by 2025.

