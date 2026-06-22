Commissioners vote to return food bank funding contracts to Greater Washington County Food Bank

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Washington County will once again fund the Greater Washington County Food Bank.

On June 18, Washington County Commissioners voted to shift funding from two Department of Agriculture programs back to the food bank.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, some food pantries had to close, so the funding was moved to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. It was a controversial decision, but at the time the commission thought that the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank would do a better job managing funds and providing food to people who needed it.

Commission Chair Nick Sherman said the goal was always to bring the money back to Washington County.

“Under new leadership, the Greater Washington County Food Bank has demonstrated its ability to serve our residents effectively, and it is important that donations and resources generated here directly benefit our local community,” Sherman said in a statement.

Commissioner Larry Maggi feels similarly.

“But, at the end of the day I will always be in favor of maintaining local control over funding,” his statement read in part. “I think the Greater Washington County Food Bank is fully capable of handling the task of food distribution and is better suited to identify Washington County’s needs.”

Maggi says the food bank estimates there are over 21,000 food-insecure residents in Washington County, 30% of whom are children.

County officials say the change comes as the food bank expands its impact. Within the last year, the organization provided nearly eight million meals, serving around 2,000 families and 1,600 seniors through monthly food boxes. Another program provided food assistance to 10,000 students across the county’s 13 school districts.

Even while no longer maintaining the Department of Agriculture funds in Washington County, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank officials say their commitment to the area remains strong.

Around $350,000 will be routed back to the Greater Washington County Food Bank annually. One contract starts in July and the other in October.

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