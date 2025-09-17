Community College of Beaver County awarded $285K to expand aviation workforce training

MONACA, Pa. — The Community College of Beaver County is expanding its aviation workforce pathway through a new grant.

The Appalachian Regional Commission’s Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies awarded CCBC $285,441 to address workforce gaps in the aviation industry in 20 Appalachian counties across Pennsylvania, North Carolina and South Carolina.

“In collaboration with workforce boards, flight schools and educational partners, CCBC will build on its nationally recognized Aviation Pathway model to prepare students for in-demand careers as pilots and air traffic controllers,” said John Higgs, senior dean of the James M. Johnson School of Aviation Sciences.

Airlines are projected to be short of 50,000 pilots in 2025, according to Statista. The National Air Traffic Controllers Association reports that the FAA is short of almost 4,000 air traffic controllers.

CCBC and partners from the three-state region will put forward $323,305 in matching funds to the project.

Through ARISE, ARC has invested $157 million in 56 collaborative, multistate projects to date.

