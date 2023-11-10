Community College of Beaver County expands into Washington

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — The Community College of Beaver County has expanded into Washington County.

According to a news release, the expansion is part of a $1.5 million project to expand educational programming throughout the region.

“The new Washington County College Center is a critical component to growing enrollment funnels for the College, but it also provides residents in Washington, Fayette, and Greene Counties with opportunities to pursue at a value meaningful educational and career pathways that were previously inaccessible,” said CCBC President Dr. Roger W. Davis.

Offerings began this fall. High school juniors and seniors were able to start college early by earning associate degree credits.

The college will launch additional dual enrollment courses in the spring, in addition to career-ready degree programs in education and criminal justice. An online micro-credential in medical billing and coding is also available.

Washington County College Center will operate at Intermediate Unit 1.

