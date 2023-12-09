Community College of Beaver County named as one of the best schools for veterans

MONACA, Pa. — A school in Beaver County has been named one of the best for veterans looking to further their education.

The Community College of Beaver County is one of 325 colleges and universities named “Best for Vets” by the Military Times. The college is ranked 24 in the Mid-Atlantic region, which consists of five states.

CCBC said it strives to provide equal opportunities to veteran students with pen enrollment, early registration, counseling and academic services, and a dedicated veteran workspace.

“We are honored to be included on the list of ‘Best for Vets’ by Military Times. Our veteran students are enrolled in challenging programs at CCBC, and are also partners, parents, and employees in the community. I am impressed everyday by their dedication and accomplishments,” said Tambria Radomski, military and veterans liaison.

This comprehensive ranking of schools is determined by a survey sent to colleges and universities asking about programs for veterans, along with public data from the Department of Education and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group