Community enjoys holiday cheer during Light Up Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Pa. — Crowds gathered in the heart of Bellevue Saturday night for an annual holiday celebration.

The community came out to Lincoln Avenue in droves for the Light Up Bellevue event — held by Bona Fide Bellevue.

Volunteers and local businesses put on the event and worked hard to make it a cheery and festive place for everyone.

There was a tree lighting, an outdoor market and free activities for kids.

And, despite being his busiest time of year, Santa Claus made an appearance in Bellevue and several other communities.

