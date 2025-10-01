Community garden partnership celebrates 25 years of helping Pittsburgh area blossom

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Conservancy and Pennsylvania American Water are celebrating 25 years of sponsoring community gardens around Pittsburgh.

An event on Tuesday celebrated the partnership that has created over 100 community gardens in our area.

The sponsorship makes it possible for the conservancy to buy flowers, mulch and other supplies to create and sustain the gardens.

“These gardens, tens of thousands of vehicles, pedestrians every day are going to walk through here, and it’s going to brighten their day,” said Pennsylvania American Water President Justin Ladner.

Pennsylvania American Water has provided more than $300,000 in garden sponsorships since 2000.

