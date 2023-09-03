Community gathers to raise money for families of Plum house explosion victims

PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. — Community members came together in Plum on Saturday to help raise money for the families of the people who were killed in a house explosion earlier this month.

The event was called the “Plum Strong Rally” and highlighted how tough the community can be when it comes together.

PHOTOS: House explosion in Plum Borough

Food vendors brought trucks to the event and people played games.

There was a dunk tank and live performances.

The event organizer said everyone involved in the event donated some time and resources.

Kids could ride horses or enjoy the “Touch-a-truck event” event.

“I lost four food friends in this explosion and I had a close relationship with them and I had to do something for them and the community pulled together,” organizer Andy Winko said.

Winko said that anyone who could not make the event can still donate to “Angels In DaSkys” which is a non-profit organization.

WQED personalities Rick Sebak and Chris Fennimore also visited the event to help the community.

All proceeds raised at the event were given to the families of the victims.

©2023 Cox Media Group