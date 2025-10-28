Community gathers to remember 11 people killed in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting on 7th commemoration

PITTSBURGH — A touching commemoration was held Squirrel Hill to mark seven years since a deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

11 people were killed inside the synagogue when the gunman opened fire during services.

The ceremony was meant to mourn those who were lost and spread kindness in their memory.

The 11 names were read aloud.

They are remembered as incredible, exceptional and “humble leaders.

Proudly showing a framed picture of her father with her nephew, Leigh Stein, says honoring her “quiet” dad - as she remembers him means to find good in the world.

“This is my father, Dan Stein. My dad was a really special man and he was always there anyone who needed it,” Leigh said.

Family and friends each lighting a candle to commemorating the lives lost and their legacies.

“It was not until an hour into the incident that i learned my grandfather stayed home sick that day for the first time in 20 years,” said Jason Lando, Police Chief of Frederick, Maryland.

Jason Lando worked as a Pittsburgh Police commander on the day of the shooting.

He shared his vivid memory of not only the call to a place he visited often as a kid but his also about his dad’s friend, Joyce Feinberg.

“Joyce was the sort of person who would do anything for anybody. i think of her as having big arms who would just embrace you,” Joyce’s friend Joel Greenhouse said.

The voice of Pittsburgh’s Capa High School Choir” filled the center.

The leader of the 10.27 Healing Partnership, Maggie Feinstein hopes the youth can understand the everlasting impact of Oct. 27.

“The fact that kids who never even knew the story and definitely didn’t know the 11 have taken that legacy themselves and I hope the community can see that and know that we are not alone,” Feinstein said.

Construction on the new tree of life building in squirrel hill will begin early next year, with the goal of opening to the public in 2028.

