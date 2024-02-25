Community members excited about project that would transform part of Pittsburgh’s North Shore

PITTSBURGH — Days after a developer submitted a master plan to transform Pittsburgh’s North Shore, community members tell Channel 11 they’re excited about the possible change.

The Esplanade project would transform roughly 15 acres of the city’s Chateau neighborhood. The 15-acre, nearly $500 million development along the Ohio River features hundreds of apartments, a riverfront amphitheater, restaurants, retail spaces, a food emporium, and hundreds of parking spaces.

Most notably, a 180-foot Ferris wheel, a nod to its inventor who lived nearly a mile from where this project is planned. Future phases of the project include a grocery store, condos, additional apartments, and a 13-story hotel.

>> Esplanade project plans for Pittsburgh’s Chateau neighborhood could move forward soon

“I got a little excited,” Lafilla Noel said. “I told my wife they’re about to put a Ferris wheel down here!”

Noel has lived on Pittsburgh’s north side his entire life and works along the North Shore, watching it develop over the past several years. He said transforming the land on the other side of the West End Bridge will bring more people into the city.

“It’s going to bring a lot of opportunity too for people to have jobs if they’re going to put a lot of things down there too,” he said. “It’s going to be fun to see. Watch something grow.”

Jared Dussault and Jay, or the Trips, are musicians visiting Pittsburgh and said the proposed amphitheater is exciting for Pittsburgh’s entertainment industry.

“Up top and up north, we do a lot of hosting and community events,” Jay said. “We do talent shows and a lot of things up top, so we would love to bring that energy down here, have some fun out here, and bring the city out.”

If all goes right, crews could break ground on the project as early as this fall.

