Community Mutt Strut, to raise awareness on service dog impact, will be held in September

PITTSBURGH — Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs announced their annual Community Mutt Strut will take place in September.

According to a news release, the event, which is sponsored by the Pittsburgh Pirates and presented by PNC Bank, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Great Lawn on the North Shore.

The event aims to raise awareness about the impact of medical service dogs on the lives of people living with disabilities. The event focuses on United States military veterans and first responders.

The release said 22 military veterans die by suicide each day. Once service dogs are paired with veterans, the suicide rate drops to zero for recipients.

“We’re thrilled to once again host the Community Mutt Strut, and we’re especially grateful for the support of PNC Bank and the Pittsburgh Pirates, who share our dedication to improving the lives of those in need through the unique bond between humans and canines,” said Carol Borden, founder and CEO of Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs.

The Mutt Strut will feature a dog-friendly walk, dog trick demonstrations, a dog costume contest, live music and pet-related vendors.

For more information about the event, click here.

