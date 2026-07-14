Community organization warns of uptick in car break-ins happening in West View

A community organization is warning of an uptick in car break-ins happening in West View.

A spokesperson for the West View Community Association said the break-ins have been happening over the last two weeks.

They named Ridgewood, Center Avenue, Brightwood, Highland and Lakewood as streets that are being targeted.

Anyone with Ring camera video of the information was encouraged to contact the West View police department.

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