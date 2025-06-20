Community pays final respects to former Greensburg Bishop Lawrence Brandt

GREENSBURG — A community came together to remember former Greensburg Bishop Lawrence Brandt.

A “Mass for Repose of the Soul” was held at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg on Thursday.

Parishioners paid their respects to Brandt at the event.

Brandt, 86, died on June 8.

He was a leader in the diocese for more than a decade before his retirement.

Bishop Larry Kulick reflected on his legacy.

“Bishop Brandt was truly one of those Renaissance men, a classic bishop,” Kulick said. “I think many of us would say that, when you talk about Bishop Brandt, ‘Bishop Brandt was the bishop.’"

Another viewing for Braandt will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, followed by a funeral mass at 2 p.m.

