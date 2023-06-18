Community remembers man killed after stabbing in Tarentum

TARENTUM, Pa. — A balloon release was held Saturday afternoon in honor of a man who was killed in Tarentum.

Thomas Baczynski, 26, died June 4 after he was stabbed on Davidson Street.

Friends and family celebrated his life at Riverview Memorial Park but they also invited the public to thank them for the help they have given.

“The public came together and helped with a lot of the GoFundMe and a lot of the things that are here today so we wanted to open it to anyone who wanted to come and help the family honor him,” said Jamie Gross, a family friend.

Attendees were encouraged to wear orange, Bacynski’s favorite color.

“I’m amazed at the impact that my brother actually made,” Thomas’s sister Leah Bacynski said. “He was a good person.”

Allegheny County Police are investigating the situation but no arrests have been made at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group