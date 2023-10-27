Community stepping up after massive fire destroys 2 barns at well-known Beaver County dairy farm

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A massive fire that destroyed part of a well-known, historic and beloved family-owned farm in Beaver County on Thursday night. Brunton Dairy has been around for generations.

The family’s store was very busy with customers buying what’s left of their milk products.

Meanwhile, several businesses that use their milk products like Beaver Bagel Company are stepping up to help the farm by donating a percentage of their proceeds this weekend.

“We were both upset. We get our Bruntons delivery on Friday mornings. Herb comes. Herb is our guy. We could cry talking about it and we almost did this morning actually because we love him so much and the family,” said Jessica Shoemaker, the co-owner of Beaver Bagel Company.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Massive fire rips through 2 barns at well-known dairy farm in Beaver County

The family said the milking barn, bottling plant and a trailer are gone. Most of the cows survived the fire but not all. Last night, Channel 11 saw several neighbors jumping into action by shuttling cows to nearby farms.

The family is thankful for all the support from the community.

A gofundme page has already raised more than $60,000 for the six families impacted.

“They all rely on the business to live on and that’s currently at a halt right now so this is just something we wanted to do make sure they can still feed their families, live day to day until they can get back up,” said Shawn Visicki who helped organize the gofundme page.

A business in Butler County – Wunderbar in Harmony is also collecting donations.

Congressman Chris Deluzio tweeted they are closely monitoring the impacts.

Brunton Dairy also provides dairy products to several Giant Eagles. The grocery store’s spokesperson said the farm has been a great longtime partner and a favorite among customers. They’ve offered support to the farm during this challenging time.

“I think we will make do. Everyone comes in for the chocolate milk. It won’t be the same. Hopefully in the future, they can get back up and running and we will be here to support them,” said Annie Leonard, Co-owner of Beaver Bagel Co.

The family said off camera that their priority right now is to make sure the animals are okay. And as for the business going forward, they said they are taking it day by day but it’s still too early to tell.

Click here to donate to the farm.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group