Community stepping up to help Lower Burrell pub staff after fatal shooting of owner

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — A Westmoreland County community is coming together to help the staff at a pub after the owner was shot and killed last month.

>> Owner of Lower Burrell pub shot, killed outside of business; suspect in custody

David Magill, the owner of Mogie’s Bar and Restaurant in Lower Burrell, was fatally shot in the parking lot of his own business nearly two weeks ago.

>> ‘A huge heart’: Owner of Lower Burrell pub remembered as charitable man with big personality

Once the initial shock and sadness wore off, the community realized the future of the staff was unclear — and how they would pay their bills.

On Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., how members of the community, including former employees and other businesses, are helping the staff.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group