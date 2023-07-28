Computer hoax that scammed Butler man traced to Russia, state police say

A 79-year-old man in Butler was scammed out of $2,500 and the transaction was traced to Russia, state police say.

The man, who lives in Center Township, told troopers he received a message on his computer that it had been locked and he needed to call a number on the screen to unlock it. When the man called the number, he was told to purchase Target gift cards and to send photos of the gift cards with the security number revealed, according to state police.

The incident is under investigation.

