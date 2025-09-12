Concealed carry permit satellite event to be held in Jefferson Hills

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A concealed carry permit satellite event will be held in Jefferson Hills on Saturday.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the event at the Jefferson Hills Borough Building at 925 Old Clairton Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is designed to provide an opportunity for individuals to obtain a License to Carry a Firearm Permit or renew an existing one.

Anyone interested in the event is asked to bring a completed application, a valid ID and $20 in cash.

