PITTSBURGH — A concealed carry permit satellite event will be held in Downtown Pittsburgh this weekend.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the event at the Allegheny County Courthouse at 436 Grant Street on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event is designed to create an opportunity for people to get a PA License to Carry a Firearm Permit or to renew an existing one.

Anyone interested in the event is asked to bring a completed application, a valid ID and $20 in cash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group