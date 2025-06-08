Connellsville community gathers in Yough Park to celebrate Pride

A Fayette County community celebrated Pride on Saturday.

Connellsville’s Pride in the Park was held at Yough Park and was organized by the Connellsville Diversity and Inclusion Board.

It included entertainment, food, vendors and raffles.

Organizers say they had a good turnout for their small Southerwestern Pennsylvania city.

“We are the only city-sponsored pride event in Fayette County, so I’m very proud of that. I’m very proud of Connellsville for doing Pride,” said Paula Johnston, Pride Chair of the Connellsville Diversity and Inclusion Board.

This marked the fourth year for Pride in the Park.

