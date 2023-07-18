Construction projects to start on 2 roads in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Traffic calming construction projects are set to start on two roadways in the Homewood neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

The city’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) said in a release one project will be on Frankstown Avenue between N Dallas Avenue and N Murtland Street in Homewood West. The other is on Oakland Avenue between Batavia Street and Mulford Street in Homewood South.

The streets were two of five in the neighborhood identified as needing traffic safety and mobility improvements. Data DOMI collected in 2021 showed over half the cars on this road speed. That combined with crash history is why the city said there’s a strong need for traffic calming intervention.

DOMI said the project includes the construction of a modified speed hump on each street and permanent signage and pavement markings to alert drivers.

Construction is expected to start Wednesday and will last two days, weather permitting. During construction, one lane will be closed with flaggers present to allow alternating traffic.

