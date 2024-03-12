Construction worker in ‘grave’ condition after falling from scaffolding in Fineview

PITTSBURGH — A construction worker is in grave condition after falling from scaffolding in Fineview on Monday, according to Pittsburgh police.

Emergency crews were called to the 1500 block of Federal Street just before 7 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found a 45-year-old man who fell from scaffolding and landed inside a house.

The man was breathing and had a pulse when he was taken to the hospital, however, police said he has a severe head injury.

