Consumers express unease about anticipated tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports

PITTSBURGH — New tariffs on Canada and Mexico are set to take effect overnight.

>>> Trump says 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports will start Tuesday, with ‘no room’ for delay

Consumers we talked to on Monday were uneasy about what comes after the tariffs are imposed.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 11, reporter Christine D’Antonio talks to a local business professor about what the tariffs could mean for consumers and their wallets.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group