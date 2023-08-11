Contractor accused of scamming local homeowners facing more charges

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — More charges were filed on Friday against a contractor accused of ripping off local homeowners.

We first told you about Nathan Gamboa last week, and since then, more victims have come forward.

Channel 11′s Jillian Hartmann talked to homeowners who say he took their money but never finished the work -- on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group