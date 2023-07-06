Contreras’ implosion, missed chances result in 6-4 loss to Dodgers

Roansy Contreras’ struggles this season continued in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 6-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Contreras (3-7) entered the game in the fifth inning with the Pirates up a pair but surrendered four runs in his lone inning of work. J.D. Martinez hit a three run homer and David Peralta followed with a solo shot, giving the Dodgers back-to-back homers and a 6-4 lead.

Bryan Reynolds hit a solo homer in the first inning and Jack Suwinski belted a three-run shot to put the Pirates up 4-0 against Dodgers starter Bobby Miller (5-1).

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group