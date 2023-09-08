Convicted felon arrested after violating 10-year probation

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A convicted felon who the Allegheny County sheriff’s office said violated a 10-year probation sentence connected to a conviction for conspiracy to commit third degree murder was arrested.

According to the sheriff’s office, Michael Lyons, 32, had been wanted since Nov. 2022 after a bench warrant was issued regarding a probation violation.

Lyons had two other active warrants against him, one for simple assault and firearms violations and the other for aggravated assault.

Sheriff’s deputies found out Lyons was staying on Campbell Street in Wilkinsburg. They arrived at the house Friday morning and arrested Lyons without incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Lyons was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

