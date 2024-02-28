Convicted felon from McKeesport sentenced to 4 years for assaulting, pulling loaded gun on woman

PITTSBURGH — A convicted felon from McKeesport was sentenced Wednesday for possessing a firearm and ammunition.

Rashawn Walker, 32, was sentenced to four years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

The Department of Justice said on Dec. 28, 2021, Walker threatened to shoot up the place his girlfriend was. Around two hours later, he physically assaulted and pulled a gun on another woman.

Walker was stopped by police immediately after the second incident and was found to have a Glock pistol with a round in the chamber and a 24-round extended magazine, the Department of Justice said. There was also evidence that Walker had an ongoing possession of firearms on other occasions.

The judge said Walker’s s threatening conduct and ongoing possession of firearms contributed to the sentencing.

As a convicted felon, Walker was prohibited from having a firearm or ammunition.

