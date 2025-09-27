Convicted Pittsburgh felon arrested by the FBI sentenced to over 5 years in prison

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man who was arrested by the FBI has been sentenced to over five years in prison.

Morisee Williams, 41, of Knoxville, was sentenced on Wednesday. He will spend 70 months behind bars.

Police say Williams was arrested in May 2024 after the FBI searched his house and recovered four guns, two of which were reported stolen.

Along with the guns, police say they found seven ammunition magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and a firearm mount and rifle grip.

Police said Williams is a convicted felon, so it is illegal for him to own guns or ammunition.

The arrest was part of work done by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces, a group designed to disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking, money laundering, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations.

