Convicted sex offender, woman arrested after gun discharged inside Pittsburgh doctor’s office

PITTSBURGH — A man and woman are behind bars for charges related to a gun being discharged inside of a Pittsburgh doctor’s office last year.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said Anthony Johnson, 38, and Leal Jackson, 41, had active arrest warrants with several gun charges which were filed last month. Detectives were trying to find Johnson for a bench warrant that was issued for a probation violation related to his 2012 conviction on sexual assault charges involving a minor.

Johnson, from McKeesport, discharged a gun inside of a doctor’s office on Locust Street, across from Mercy Hospital. He told police he had a gun belonging to Jackson in his waistband when he noticed that his leg was bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives learned that the address Johnson had listed on the sex offender registry was not accurate and he had not been there for some time, the sheriff’s office said. They were able to track him to Jackson’s home in Stowe Township.

Johnson and Jackson were taken to the Allegheny County Jail for the gun charges. Johnson is facing a new felony charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

