CooksonPeirce seeks new downtown Pittsburgh office as lease nears end

PITTSBURGH — CooksonPeirce, one of Pittsburgh’s largest independent money management firms, is looking to relocate its downtown office before its lease is up at the end of 2026.

The downtown firm has been based at 555 Grant Street, better known as Omni William Penn Place, for 20 years. The search, which started last year, originally encompassed adjacent areas such as the North Side, Strip District, Station Square and South Side, but soon centered on spaces in the central business district. The field has been honed to four downtown candidates which were not identified.

“We should be making a selection in the coming weeks,” said Cory Krebs, who became CEO in early 2023 and has served as president since 2019. He joined the firm in 2003.

