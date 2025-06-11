Cool, comfortable start to sunny and seasonable day

PITTSBURGH — It’s a cool and comfortable start to the day with temperatures in the 50s. Aside from some patchy river valley fog, plenty of clear air and sunshine will greet you out the door.

Highs today will be seasonable in the low 80s. Humidity will ramp up a bit Thursday with the next chance for at least some spotty storms Friday afternoon.

While it won’t be as warm this weekend, it will be very humid at times with scattered thunderstorms expected both Saturday and Sunday. There will be plenty of dry hours for the U.S. Open, but guests will have to be vigilant during the afternoon as pop-up storms could produce very heavy rain.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group