Cool, comfortable weather rolls in Friday

PITTSBURGH — Say goodbye to the 90s and gear up for cooler, more comfortable weather moving in Friday and sticking around through the weekend.

High temperatures in the 70s Friday will bring a fall-like feel to the air with seasonal temperatures in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday. The best part may be the overnight low temperatures dipping all the way into the 50s for many areas.

You’ll “feel” the change even more with lower humidity and you’ll see plenty of sunshine pushing the UV Index to “Very High” levels, so grab the sunscreen and a hat as you head out.

The next best chance for a few showers will hold off until sometime next week.

