Cool day with spotty showers possible in the afternoon

Fall Foliage (WPXI) Breezy, cooler with a few rain showers this weekend (10/5/23)

PITTSBURGH — Make sure you take a jacket with you to those fall festivals today. Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds and spotty showers. It will be chilly with temperatures in the 50s all day. Winds will also pick up through the afternoon with gusts as high as 25 mph.  Showers will be more numerous tonight as a reinforcing shot of cold air dives into the area.

An even colder start is in store early Sunday and the combination of strong wind gusts and chilly temperatures will push wind chills into the 30s, so grab the jacket as you head out to church or work. It will be breezy, too, with sustained winds at 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

The cool weather sticks around right through the early part of next week.

