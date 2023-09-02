Cool start to Saturday will give way to a warm, humid day

PITTSBURGH — It’s another cool start to the day, with temperatures down into the 50s. It will turn even warmer today and a little more humid by this evening. Overnight lows tonight won’t fall below 60.

We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine this weekend, but it turns more uncomfortable tomorrow with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Ninety degrees will be within reach on Labor Day and likely several days into next week.

Our next chance for a few showers won’t come until Wednesday or Thursday as a front approaches.

Find a way to stay cool!

