Local

Cool start to Saturday will give way to a warm, humid day

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV

WPXI Pittsburgh SKyline WPXI - Pittsburgh skyline

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — It’s another cool start to the day, with temperatures down into the 50s. It will turn even warmer today and a little more humid by this evening. Overnight lows tonight won’t fall below 60.

We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine this weekend, but it turns more uncomfortable tomorrow with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Ninety degrees will be within reach on Labor Day and likely several days into next week.

Our next chance for a few showers won’t come until Wednesday or Thursday as a front approaches.

Find a way to stay cool!

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • SKYLIGHTS 2023: High school football Week 1 final scores
  • Surveillance video shows moments shots fired in deadly Downtown Pittsburgh shooting
  • After nearly 30 years, Pennsylvania will end state funding for anti-abortion counseling centers
  • VIDEO: Pa. state senator proposing end to yearly vehicle inspection
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Thursday

    Most Read