Cooler temperatures, gusty winds make Sunday feel more seasonal

PITTSBURGH — Grab the extra layers as you head out today, with cooler temps and gusty winds making it feel more like fall.

A few isolated showers may pop up from time to time, especially north of Pittsburgh. Otherwise, it won’t be a bad day to head to fall festivals.

If you’re planning to rake leaves, it may be a bit of a battle. Winds could gust as high as 20-30 mph at times, making the job a bit tougher. On the bright side, maybe the wind will just blow the leaves into your neighbor’s yard!

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group