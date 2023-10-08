Local

Cooler temperatures, gusty winds make Sunday feel more seasonal

By Stephen Cropper, WPXI-TV

Fall foliage (WPXI) Much cooler this weekend with some rain showers Saturday (10/4/23)

PITTSBURGH — Grab the extra layers as you head out today, with cooler temps and gusty winds making it feel more like fall.

A few isolated showers may pop up from time to time, especially north of Pittsburgh. Otherwise, it won’t be a bad day to head to fall festivals.

If you’re planning to rake leaves, it may be a bit of a battle. Winds could gust as high as 20-30 mph at times, making the job a bit tougher. On the bright side, maybe the wind will just blow the leaves into your neighbor’s yard!

