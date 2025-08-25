Cooler temperatures overnight following comfortable Monday evening

PITTSBURGH — It will be cool and comfortable this evening and temperatures will drop into the 60s by sunset.

A cool breeze off the lake will bring a few spotty showers early this evening, mainly in our northern counties. A cooler night is expected as temperatures fall to the low 50s with some spots potentially dropping to the upper 40s.

The kids may need a jacket or sweatshirt at the bus stop in the morning, with the chill in the air to start the day.

Tuesday will be another bright fall-like day with a mix of sun and clouds; highs will be around 70 degrees. The cool west wind will bring a chance for a few lake effect rain showers back to the area again on Tuesday afternoon.

​​Most of the week will be dry with sunshine and comfortable conditions will stay in place. Highs will run below average in the 70s with several cool nights expected through the extended forecast.

