Cooler weather likely on Friday, some storms possible over weekend

PITTSBURGH — A break from the wet weather for many of us over the next 36-40 hours but don’t completely let down your guard.

Some areas along and south of I-70 could still pop a heavier shower or Thunderstorm Thursday night. Flooding would be the biggest concern...especially for areas south of the Mason-Dixon line.

Friday will offer similar, albeit cooler weather with more clouds around. Aside from a stray shower, most of the day will be dry. The front that sinks south today will return back north by Saturday, bringing the return of heavy showers, storms.

The weekend will bring several chances of showers and storms. While the weekend won’t be a washout, there will be some thunderstorms that could produce heavier amounts of rain, which could lead to localized flooding.

There will be far more dry hours than wet ones over the weekend.

