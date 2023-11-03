Coraopolis veteran receives new roof through local project

A local veteran is getting a home improvement thanks to a project that’s already completed nearly 500 builds across the country.

“That roof probably is over 80 years old,” said US Air Force veteran Terry Steadman.

Steadman is grateful for the volunteers removing the roof from his 100-year-old Coraopolis home and replacing it with a new one.

“There’s good and bad people and I’ve met them all in good and bad places. But I’ve met more good places than bad and I’ve met more good people than bad people.,” said Steadman.

Volunteers for Nasco Roofing Company joined the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. It’s a partnership with Purple Heart Homes, which gives back to veterans.

It’s a gift that couldn’t come at a better time. Steadman had a heart attack last year.

“It wasn’t like pouring in, but it was leaking through upstairs and ceiling and stuff,” said Steadman

Steadman’s neighbor, who’s also a veteran, helped him fill out the application.

The program started in 2016. To qualify, a veteran provides proof of their military service.

The roofing project will take two days. After that, the volunteers plan to replace the gutters on the Coraopolis home.

