Corey Comperatore’s family holds blood drive in his honor

Hundreds of people came out this weekend for a blood drive in honor of Corey Comperatore, the firefighter shot and killed in Butler last July during the attempted assassination of President Trump.

To honor his life, which was spent serving others, his family asked the community to donate blood to save lives and fill a great need in our area.

“He was a firefighter. He ran into burning buildings. He pulled people out of wrecked cars,” said his sister, Kelly Comperatore Meeder.

Friends, family, first responders and total strangers stepped up.

“The whole community has carried us through all of this. They carried us through our grief, and now the community is turning out to save other people. That’s so important to us,” Kelly Comperatore Meeder said.

Corey’s sisters said this blood drive has been healing for them. They plan to hold on every year.

