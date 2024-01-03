Cornerbacks Patrick Peterson, Joey Porter Jr. earn 2023 Pro Football Writers awards

PITTSBURGH — Steelers cornerbacks Patrick Peterson and Joey Porter Jr. were both named 2023 recipients of the Pittsburgh Chapter of Pro Football Writers of America’s annual awards.

Peterson received “The Chief Award” which was established in honor of Steelers founder Arthur Rooney Sr. It is presented annually to the player who best exemplifies the spirit of cooperation with the media.

The Steelers said Peterson was awarded a similar honor during his tenures in Arizona and Minnesota. He has played in all 16 regular-season games with 15 starts. Peterson started the last two games at safety, his second and third career starts at the position. He has 41 tackles, two interceptions and 11 passes defended on the season.

Porter was named the winner of the “Joe Greene Great Performance Award” which is given annually to Pittsburgh’s top rookie.

He has played in all 16 regular-season games with 10 starts, registering 42 tackles, one interception and 10 passes defended. He boasts a 72.4 allowed passer rating and his targets have a combined 49.2% completion percentage. The Steelers said these are the best statistics among qualifying rookies in the NFL with a minimum of 10 starts.

