1 killed in Route 51 crash in Beaver County

PATTERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person died in a crash in Patterson Township Monday afternoon.

Beaver County 911 dispatchers confirmed to Channel 11 that one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Route 51, also known as Constitution Blvd, at Wildwood Rd. The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. and the roadway reopened about an hour later.

The dispatcher said no one else was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

The Patterson Township Police Department is investigating the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group