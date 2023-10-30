Local

1 killed in Route 51 crash in Beaver County

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

WPXI - Beaver County map Beaver County map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

PATTERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person died in a crash in Patterson Township Monday afternoon.

Beaver County 911 dispatchers confirmed to Channel 11 that one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Route 51, also known as Constitution Blvd, at Wildwood Rd. The crash happened around 2:40 p.m. and the roadway reopened about an hour later.

The dispatcher said no one else was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

The Patterson Township Police Department is investigating the crash.

