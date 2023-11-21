Local

Coroner called to scene of crash in Kiski Township

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

KISKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Armstrong County Coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Kiski Township.

The crash took place just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Route 156 and West Lebanon Road.

Dispatchers said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

We’re working to learn more. Check back for updates on Channel 11 News through 6:30 p.m. and on WPXI.com.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

