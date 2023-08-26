Coroner requested to scene by Youghiogheny River in Connellsville

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — The coroner has been called to respond to a scene in Fayette County.

Fayette County 911 confirms police, fire and EMS all responded near Yough River Park in Connellsville Saturday. The park is between the Great Allegheny Passage and the Youghiogheny River.

Dispatch officials also confirmed the coroner was asked to respond.

No additional information was immediately available.

