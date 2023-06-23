Could Steelers look to trade veteran cornerback?

PITTSBURGH — Could a Pittsburgh Steelers returning starter be on the trade market?

A report by Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network suggests that Detroit Lions should be looking into trading for Steelers starting outside cornerback Levi Wallace.

“Levi Wallace may no longer be in the Steelers’ plans after they signed Patrick Peterson and drafted fellow cornerback Joey Porter Jr. at the top of the second round,” Robinson wrote.

