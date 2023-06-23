Local

Could Steelers look to trade veteran cornerback?

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Levi Wallace Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (29) gestures to the crowd during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman) (Tyler Kaufman/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Could a Pittsburgh Steelers returning starter be on the trade market?

A report by Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network suggests that Detroit Lions should be looking into trading for Steelers starting outside cornerback Levi Wallace.

“Levi Wallace may no longer be in the Steelers’ plans after they signed Patrick Peterson and drafted fellow cornerback Joey Porter Jr. at the top of the second round,” Robinson wrote.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

