Council members react to Mayor Gainey’s proposed budget plan for Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — We are hearing from Pittsburgh leaders on Mayor Ed Gainey’s massive plan to keep the city’s budget balanced.

There are still a lot of questions about where the money is coming from.

The budget proposal would trim $70 million in spending to keep the city’s finances balanced. It doesn’t include any tax increases or new capital projects. Instead, the Gainey administration says this budget will focus on finishing projects already in the works.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Inside Mayor Ed Gainey’s preliminary 2025 budget plan for Pittsburgh

“Glad to see no taxes were being proposed,” Councilmember Anthony Coghill said.

Coghill says he appreciates the administration’s effort to maintain a balanced budget. But, he did raise concerns about where cuts were made, including a proposal to cut the number of police budgeted police officers from 850 to 800.

“To decrease it to 800 is concerning because we do have classes that will be graduating shortly and that puts us right on the number,” he said.

The administration proposed some of those duties will be handled by civilians. Coghill told us he needs more time to look into that.

“I’m not sure what those civilians will be doing or what their pay scale is… I plan to find that out,” he said.

The 2025 budget marks the first time in four years that the city will not have federal pandemic relief funding to support its operating budget.

“The federal money the ARPA money that we received should have been used to buy an entire new fleet for public works, Pittsburgh police, firefighters, everybody EMS. I feel like we squandered that chance with all that money,” Coghill said.

City Council has until the end of the year to approve the budget.









Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group