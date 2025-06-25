Councilmember introduces 3 bills to protect Pittsburgh’s queer community

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh city council member took steps on Tuesday to protect the city’s LGBTQIA+ population and marginalized community members.

Barb Warwick held a news conference ahead of a city council meeting, where she introduced three bills. Those bills would offer protection if the state or federal government makes it illegal to express sexual orientation or gender identity, reduce the penalty for sex work and classify denial of medical care based on a person’s gender identity or expression as discrimination.

She also wants to protect displays like drag performances and pride flags.

“One thing that’s really important for people to remember is giving rights and protection does not mean that those rights and protections are taken away from you,” Warwick said. “In fact, it means that those rights and protections are even stronger for all of us.”

The city’s LGBTQIA+ commission unanimously endorsed all three proposals.

The bills will be discussed and preliminarily voted on during the council’s July 2 meeting, with a final vote on July 8.

