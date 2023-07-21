Counterfeit $100 bills circulating in Latrobe

LATROBE, Pa. — Those who live, shop or work in Latrobe should look out for fake $100 bills.

The City of Latrobe Police Department of Facebook said fake $100 bills have been circulating in the area. They want people to pay extra attention when accepting large bills as cash payments.

The fake bills have two distinguishing marks. On the upper left, it says “COPY.” The upper right says “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group